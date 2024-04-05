Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: fantastic four, Kotobukiya, marvel

Kotobukiya Debuts New Fantastic Four Bishoujo Invisible Woman Statue

Kotobukiya is celebrating 15 years of their popular Bishoujo line with a new 1:6 scale statue of a member of the Fantastic Four

Susan Storm Richards, Marvel's first lady, shines at a stunning 12.2" tall.

Joining the Marvel Bishoujo lineup, she pairs perfectly with X-23, Rogue, and more.

Launching in January 2025, the statue is a revamped classic with modern flair.

Susan Storm Richards is a founding member of Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four superhero team. She possesses the ability to manipulate light waves to render herself and others invisible. Alongside her husband Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), her brother Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), and their friend Ben Grimm (The Thing), they are an unstoppable force. Susan has been with Marvel Comics since the beginning and has embarked on countless adventures to protect the world from terrestrial and extraterrestrial threats. She is now returning to Kotobukiya as they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their famous Bishoujo statue line.

Coming in at a new 12.2" tall size, this member of the Fantastic Four is featured in her signature suit, flowing blonde hair, and translucent elements. Susan will pair well with some of the other Marvel Heroine Bishoujo statues from Kotobukiya, which include X-23, Rogue, and even Spider-Gwen. Each Bishoujo release is crafted to perfection with tons of detail and color in a gorgeous way to keep Marvel fans happy, and this version is priced at $230. The Fantastic Four Invisible Woman Bishoujo is set for a January 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

Fantastic Four Invisible Woman Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya

"The BISHOUJO series is celebrating this special year with the Ultimate BISHOUJO! This large 1:6 scale statue reaches a total height of over 30cm! The character chosen for this commemorative item was Invisible Woman, a member of the first ever super hero team in Marvel history."

"For Kotobukiya, Invisible Woman is also a special character that supported the BISHOUJO series in its early days. The BISHOUJO team took this anniversary year as a chance to look back at the illustration by Shunya Yamashita with fresh eyes, and took on the challenge of bringing this statue back to life with Kotobukiya's latest skills and techniques. The result was not just a simple reproduction, but the development of a whole new statue!"

