Kotobukiya Debuts Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett ARTFX+ Statue

It seems like The Book of Boba Fett was not loved by a lot of Star Wars fans, which is insane. I think most fans were just expecting some bounty hunting space adventures similar to The Mandalorian. However, Boba Fett never really had a place in the galaxy; he was only in the Original Trilogy for 7 minutes. He needed a story, a purpose, and a new goal to push his character farther than just a simple bounty hunter. The Book of Boba Fett did that and so much more, and he does not need his armor to show that he is a total badass. He took down a Tatooine desert beast with his bare hands, he rode into battle with Tusken Raiders, he even rode into battle on a freaking Rancor! For years he saw powerful men rise to power and fail, so now it is his turn, and Dave Filoni did a perfect job capturing that.

If you love The Book of Boba Fett like me, then Kotobukiya has a new statue for you. Releasing as part of their ARTFX+ line, the hit Star Wars character gets a pre-painted easy to assemble statue. His new design is nicely captured here with his new black clothing and reforged armor, sculpted to perfection. A secondary unmasked head sculpt will be featured as well, allowing Star Wars fans to show the man under the helmet as well. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors will be able to find him here soon, and he is getting a January 2023 release.

"The protagonist from the popular Star Wars™ live action series streaming now, The Book of Boba Fett™, Boba Fett™ is joining the ARTFX+ series! Details such as his outfit, blaster, and rifle are carefully recreated based on the character references in a 1/10 scale. The statue can be displayed freely using the magnets in his feet and steel plate in the square base. An interchangeable head part of Temuera Morrison™ is included. Display this statue alongside previously released Star Wars™ statues such as the Mandalorian™ to further expand your Galaxy. Add Boba Fett in his new armor to your collection today! © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd."