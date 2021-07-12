Kotobukiya Releases New Limited Edition Black Widow ARTFX Statue

It looks like Black Widow is a big hit bringing in over $260 Million dollars with $60 Million coming in from Disney+ Premier Access. This is big news showing us that movie theaters are back and Marvel movies as still as popular as always. Kotobukiya is even celebrating the launch of Black Widow by releasing a limited edition statue of their Marvel Universe Women of Marvel Black Widow ARTFX Premier Statue. This version of the statue is getting an MCU update giving Natasha her new White Snow Suit costume straight from the new film. The entire statue is given an artic update with a snowy base that blends Marvel Comics with the MCU beautifully.

The statue stands 10" tall and is sculpted to perfection, making this a must have collectible for any super spy. The statue will be a Previews Exclusive making the best place to reserve one would be with your local comic book store. However, online orders are up already, allowing collectors to find the Marvel Comics Woman of Marvel ARTFX Premier Black Widow (White Snow Suit Costume) Statue here for $174.99. She is set to release in February 2022, but fans can do not have to wait that long to watch Black Widow, which is in theaters and on Disney+ now.

"Joining the ArtFX PREMIER series is a limited edition color variation of Black Widow! She appears in this stunning figure wearing her white costume as seen in the Marvel film. In addition to her costume, the base features a new color scheme that is reminiscent of an arctic setting. Each limited edition PREVIEWS Exclusive Black Widow figure has its own unique serial number making each one a one-of-a-kind. Don't miss out on adding this stand out statue to your Black Widow Collection!"

Product Features

Approximately 10 inches (25.40cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Highly detailed

White costume version

Limited edition