Kotobukiya Reveals One-Time Production Prototype Boba Fett Statue

Boba Fett is making a return to Star Wars Celebration this year with a very limited edition Kotobukiya release. Releasing as part of their ARTFX+ Star Wars line, Kotobukiya is taking fans back to 1978 with the early Boba Prototype Armor. The classic all-white color scheme is back with this special 7.5" tall statue with an included magnetic base. Similar to the all-colored Kotobukiya ARTFX+ statue, this bounty hunter is shown with his EE-13 Carbine Rifle. To make things a little more exciting or more difficult for Star Wars fans, Kotobukiya has stated that Boba Fett will be first exclusively offered at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

After the Celebration, Boba Fett will only be offered at select vendors, and he will be limited, one-time production, and will not be produced again! Now that is how you do a Star Wars Celebration collection, and this will easily be one of the highlight pieces for the massive Star Wars event. I always loved the Prototype Boba Fett Armor and at this rate will be able to get our hands on this statue way before we get the Hasbro The Black Series Prototype Boba Re-Release figure. No price has been revealed just yet, but fans can check out the sweet statue below and fan all other Star Wars ARTFX+ statues here.

"ARTFX+ BOBA FETT™ White Armor Ver. – In early concept art, Boba Fett™ was envisioned wearing white armor. During a video screen test in 1978 the white costume debuted. Various colors would eventually be integrated into this outfit to become Fett's definitive look, but it all began with this early white outfit version! Kotobukiya is excited to unveil the ARTFX+ BOBA FETT White Armor Ver., inspired by a piece of Star Wars™ history. At 1:10 scale (roughly 7.5" inches tall on the included magnetized base) Boba Fett stands at the ready cradling his iconic EE-3 carbine rifle."

"Part of the long-standing ARTFX+ Star Wars series you can expect simple, snap-fit construction, film-accurate paint applications and a magnetized display stand for multiple display options. Available first exclusively during Star Wars Celebration 2022 and afterwards at select vendors, this is a limited, one-time production that once sold out will never be offered again!"