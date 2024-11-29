Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: God of War, playstation, Yootooz

Kratos Puts Down the Axe with YooTooz PlayStation God Of War Vinyl

The world of PlayStation is coming life as new vinyl figure collectibles have arrived including one of Kratos from the new God of War series

Article Summary Discover Kratos in a new God of War vinyl figure by YooTooz, celebrating PlayStation's Norse mythology reboot.

Exclusive Kratos figure boasts iconic Leviathan Axe, capturing his detailed Ragnarok appearance in 5” form.

Join other PlayStation legends like Sly Cooper in this collectible series, available for $29.99 pre-order.

Unbox Kratos in striking packaging, depicting him ready for battle amidst a dramatic, icy Norse landscape.

The God of War series reinvented itself on the PS4 with the critically acclaimed 2018 reboot and its sequel, Ragnarök. These games featured the return of the Ghost of Sparta himself, Kratos, as he embarks on a deeply personal journey through Norse mythology with his son, Atreus. The games deliver stunning visuals, new and innovative combat mechanics, as well as an emotionally driven narrative following his fatherhood and redemption. The shift from the classic Greek to Norse mythology was a big part of the series and introduced new enemies, characters, and weapons like the Leviathan Axe. Now, the fury of Kratos comes to YooTooz as they unveil a new PlayStation collection.

Not many PlayStation collectibles exist out there, so it is always nice to see the world of this franchise come to any form. Standing 5" tall, this new vinyl figure features his appearance from God of War: Ragnarok, showing his fur-themed gear and Leviathan Axe. Collectors will be able to pre-order him and a few other PS Heroes like Sly Cooper and Ratchet and Clank as well for $29.99. fans can find this new limited edition YooTooz series up for pre-order now with a May 2025 release.

New PlayStation Yootooz Arrive with God of War

"Kratos has some unfinished business with Youtooz… wait a minute! It's for his debut, right?! Leaping forward through thick white snow at 5 inches tall and posed ready to unleash a devastating downward cleave from the axe raised behind his head, a thick black beard covers his face as a scar crosses one eye and a thick red tattoo runs over his head and across the other. With a black cloak flowing behind him from the force of his lunge, he wears simple brown leather armour around his arms and legs with chains wrapped around his forearms and belts around his waist. The exterior of his packaging sees an icy lake nestled amongst snowy mountains as lightning strikes in the background."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!