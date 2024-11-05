Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Kraven Join the Hunt with Iron Studios Spider-Man vs Villains Series

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Spider-Man better watch out as a new villain emerges as Iron Studios continues their newest Vs. Villains diorama. So far, this line consists of Venom, Mysterio, Rhino, The Lizard, Doctor Octopus, and now, Kraven the Hunter. Born Sergei Kravinoff, this big game hunter made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 back in 1964. He was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and is a Russian aristocrat and master tracker. Kraven originally sought himself superior to the amazing Spider-Man and decided to try and take down the menace in the concrete jungle. Kraven is so dedicated to the hunt that he would take his skills to new superhuman levels by drinking a rare jungle potion. Now, he has returned to finish the job with Iron Studios' new 1/10 Art Scale statue that stands 8.4" tall. He is also posed with Dima, his pet tiger, adding some lore elements to this special statue from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Collectors can bring home Kraven the Hunter in Q4 2025 for $249.99, and pre-orders are already live through the Iron Online Store.

Kraven the Hunter – Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

"Born and raised in Russia, the aristocrat Sergei Kravinoff became one of the world's greatest hunters to fulfill his sense of lost Tsarist nobility. Kravinoff discovered his immense talent after finding work in Kenya, Africa. He began his career using typical hunting tools but, over time, developed a preference for taking down large animals with his bare hands."

"After meeting his lover, the voodoo priestess Calypso, Kravinoff drank an herbal potion that enhanced his physical abilities, granting him the strength, speed, and senses of a wild feline. The potion also prolonged his life, maintaining his health and vitality for many years. At some point, traditional hunting began to bore Kravinoff, until his associate, the Chameleon (later revealed to be his half-brother), suggested that Kraven hunt Spider-Man, giving him a new purpose."

