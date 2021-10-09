Leatherface Wear His Pretty Woman Mask in New PCS Collectibles Statue

It is time for family dinner night as Sideshow and PCS Collectibles team up for another The Texas Chainsaw Massacre statue. Leatherface is back, and this time he is dressing up with the iconic Pretty Woman Mask design from the end of the 1974 film. This cannibal is cooking up some tasty treat this time, that is, if he can catch it and PCS and Sideshow capture it all with this massive 33" tall statue. The bloodthirsty fiend is shown in his fancy attire with his iconic chainsaw displayed above his head as he is displayed on a Texas terrain base. Horror fans will not want to miss out n owning this incredible statue from the fabric outfit, synthetic hair, and a gruesomely detailed skin mask. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface 1:3 scale statue is priced at a whopping $1,680. Set to release between November 2022 – January 2023, Leatherface can be found here for pre-order, with payment plans also offered.

"You don't want to go fooling around other folks' property. Some folks don't like it, they don't mind showing you." – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask 1:3 Scale Statue, a horror collectible who is just dying to meat you. Inspired by the pulse-pounding finale of the film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), the Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask Statue captures the acquired tastes and terrifying strength of this killer cannibal. The statue measures 33" tall and 17.5" wide as Leatherface revs his chainsaw above his head in a bloodthirsty frenzy, standing on the Texas roadside as the sun drops over the horizon. Rickety posts and dried grasses set the iconic scene of a harsh and unforgiving highway as his prey escapes the reach of his weapon — just barely."

"The Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask Statue features a mixed media costume application, tailored from head to toe to recreate Bubba's frightening fine-dining style. He wears a light pink collared shirt, black pants, a black necktie, and a navy suit jacket. The jacket and tie have wire in the seams for posing the fabric, allowing you to craft more dramatic, dynamic movement in this iconic, frantic ending scene. Leatherface's distinct portrait also features a material rope element and soft synthetic hair, adding a terrifying touch of realism to the sculpted skin mask over his head. Additional costuming details like the open fly, exposed cut on his right leg, and the charm bracelet on his left wrist help to complete this meticulous recreation."