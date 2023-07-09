Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, walt disney

LEGO Captures the Magic of Walt Disney with D100 Tribute Camera

The 100th anniversary of Disney is still here and LEGO is back with yet another tribute set with a vintage-style movie camera

A new and magical Disney set has arrived from LEGO to continue the celebration of 100 Years of Wonder. Bring the magic of Walt Disney to like with their new 811 piece Tribute Camera set. Fans will be Abel to construct a vintage-style movie camera that features a hinged back panel with a film strip showcasing stills from 20 legendary Disney movies from over the years. Open the hidden compartment to find Walt himself behind the screen. Five LEGO minifigures are included with some icons like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Walt and adorable versions of Bambi and Dumbo! The camera will stand 14.5" tall and will be an excellent addition to any fan's collection that not only captures the magic but celebrates the legacy of Disney. Collectors can bring home this tribute camera for $99.99 on September 1, 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"Showcase your passion for all things Disney with this eye-catching LEGO® Tribute Camera (43230) set for adults. This detailed collectible set features a vintage-style movie 'camera' with a hinged back panel with a surprise and a film strip showing stills from 20 historic animated movies, a director's clapperboard with space for the 3 LEGO ǀ minifigures, 2 LEGO animal figures and a multiplane camera with 3 printed screens showing how Disney's The Old Mill short was made."

"The set also has a turning crank, sliding matte box and lenses that can be rotated on the old-fashioned movie camera, plus a movable lower stick on the clapperboard. This premium LEGO set, created to help celebrate the D100 anniversary, includes 2 well-known characters and 2 recognizable animals from iconic Disney movies, plus a LEGO minifigure of Walt Disney, and can make a unique and distinctive collectible gift for display."

Creative joy – Give any fan aged 18 and up who loves all things Disney a gift to inspire their imagination and fulfill their passion with this LEGO® ǀ Walt Disney Tribute Camera (43230) set

Build and display – This memorabilia-filled set has 811 pieces that create several distinct items, including an old-fashioned movie camera and director's clapperboard with multiplane camera

Iconic characters – Included in the set are 3 LEGO® minifigures: Disney's Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Walt Disney, plus Bambi and Dumbo LEGO animal figures

Creative build – Any movie fan can enjoy this challenging build full of details. Make a unique display piece with the iconic movie camera, clapperboard, multiplane camera and characters

Click-worthy display – The movie camera measures over 14.5 in. (37 cm) high, 8.5 in (21 cm) wide and 7 in. (19 cm) deep, making it, along with the other items, a display piece to reflect your passion

