LEGO Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder with New Disney BrickHeadz Set

The new year has arrived, and a new major event has debuted with it as The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 Years of Wonder. This landmark event will come with plenty of new collectibles, and we have already seen quite a bit already. Beast Kingdom has already revealed new Master Craft, D-Stage, and Dynamic 8ction Heroes pieces for the event. It looks like LEGO is also jumping in on the fun with a brand new LEGO BrickHeadz set. Four iconic and legendary Disney Animation characters have arrived throughout the legacy of the company.

The set will come in at 501 pieces and will feature Tinkerbell from Peter Pan, Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie, and the mighty return of Oswald the Rabbit. Each of these BrickHeadz is adorable and captures that BrickHeadz styling that man fans have grown to love. If you love Disney and LEGO, then this 100 Years of Wonder Celebration set is just for you and is priced at $39.99. The set will release in February 2023, and while pre-orders are not live, the set can be found located right here.

Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with LEGO's BrickHeadz

Help kids aged 10+ celebrate Disney with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ | Disney 100th Celebration (40622) set, featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Disney's first character), Mickey Mouse (the first ever animated character), Snow White (the star of Disney's first feature film), and Tinker Bell – the first LEGOLAND® mascot. Assemble the models, set them on their individual baseplates and display them anywhere. Snow White's torso includes a decoration. The set makes a fun, collectible gift for Disney fans.

Iconic characters – Buildable BrickHeadz™ LEGO® figures of Disney's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Mickey Mouse, Snow White and Tinker Bell are ready for display in this Disney 100th Celebration (40622) set

Parade of stars – This 501-piece LEGO® BrickHeadz™ kit for kids aged 10 and up includes step-by-step building instructions and baseplates for display. Fun, collectible gift for a long-time Disney fan

Measurements – Oswald, Mickey Mouse, Snow White and Tinker Bell all stand over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high