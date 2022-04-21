LEGO Debuts Star Wars: A New Hope Luke's Landspeeder Set

The new LEGO Star Wars video game has been an absolute hit and fans cannot get enough. Thankfully LEGO knows what fans want as they have revealed a brand new Star Wars set is heading our way from the Original Trilogy. The X-34 Landspeeder is back from Star Wars: A New Hope with this impressive and adult-focused 1,890-piece set. Luke's Landspeeder measures 19 inches long, 11.5 inches wide, and 4 inches tall, and features high-end detail from the film and 2 mini-figures. Luke Skywalker and C-3PO will be included and will fit on the Landspeeders display base will specification plaque. LEGO put a lot of heart and detail into this Star Wars set with cockpit details, a weathered design, and even an unfinished design. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this beauty and it is priced at $199.99 with a May the 4th release date right here.

"Be transported to the desert planet of Tatooine as you build the first-ever LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series version of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder (75341). Use new building techniques and custom-made LEGO elements to recreate this iconic vehicle in intricate detail. From the cockpit windshield to the turbine engine missing its cover, it has everything you remember from Star Wars: A New Hope. The buildable vehicle measures over 19 in. (49 cm) long and comes with a display stand for the hover effect. It is complemented by a plaque showing X-34 Landspeeder technical data, and 2 LEGO minifigures: Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars, and C-3PO with a new-for-May-2022 decoration."

"This collectible LEGO Star Wars set for adults makes a wonderful gift for yourself, another Star Wars connoisseur or any advanced LEGO builder. It comes with step-by-step instructions so you can zone in and enjoy the complex build."

Discover the power of your creative Force – Build and display the first-ever LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series version of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder (75341) from Star Wars: A New Hope

2 LEGO® minifigures of iconic Star Wars™ characters – Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars and C-3PO, plus a plaque displaying X-34 Landspeeder technical data

Recreate authentic details – Use clever building techniques to build instantly recognizable features, from the cockpit windshield to the turbine engine with its cover missing and inner details exposed

Display stand – Place the Landspeeder on the stand for the hover effect

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 1,890-piece set as a birthday present or holiday gift to another Star Wars™ fan, advanced LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars UCS sets

Brick-built centerpiece – This buildable Star Wars™ vehicle measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 19 in. (49 cm) long and 11.5 in. (30 cm) wide