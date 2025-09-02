Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, santa

LEGO Gets Festive Early with New Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure Set

A new month means new construction sets are on the way from LEGO including a festive Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure

Article Summary LEGO unveils a festive Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure set with 761 pieces for holiday decorating fun.

This brick-built Santa stands 10.5" tall and features classic red attire, white beard, and cheerful smile.

Movable arms and legs let Santa sit or stand, making him perfect for Christmas displays and play.

Priced at $54.99 USD, the set sets the holiday mood and releases officially on October 1, 2025.

It might have just turned September, but nothing can stop LEGO from preparing for the holidays, and that is what they have done. Clear your fireplace and get some milk and cookies ready, as Santa Claus is coming to town with a new Up-Scaled Minifigure creation. Coming in at 761 pieces, this set recreates the classic LEGO Santa minifigure, but now in a much larger, more detailed form. Standing a whopping 10.5" tall, Santa suits up in his iconic red suit, with a white beard and cheerful smile in glorious brick-built format.

LEGO has nicely captured all the charm of the holidays with this festive set that will surely pair well with holiday decorations. Saint Nicholas will feature movable arms and legs, allowing you to pose him in either a standing or sitting position. Priced at $54.99 USD, this set will release alongside the Festive Gingerbread House, which will feature a standard LEGO Santa minifigure. Pre-orders are not live just yet for the Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure, but he is set for an October 1, 2025, release.

LEGO Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure

"Ho, ho, ho! This fun Christmas toy adds a jolly touch to indoor Christmas decorations and with a LEGO® Santa Claus figure to build. The LEGO Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure set (40820) is a fun way for kids aged 10 and up and adult Christmas lovers to embrace the holiday spirit. It features a LEGO minifigure-style Santa in an up-scaled size to create an eye-catching piece of decor. Just like a traditional minifigure, this model has moving arms and can be posed to sit or stand."

"Enjoy building the Santa decoration, which includes the big guy's classic red outfit and hat, plus his cheery eyes and white beard. Sit or stand the Santa Claus model on a shelf or table to create fun Christmas decor and get everyone in the holiday spirit. Set contains 761 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!