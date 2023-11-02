Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, lego

LEGO Goes Prehistoric with New Jurassic World T-Rex Skull Set

Get ready for a bite from the past as LEGO has unveiled a brand new Jurassic World get as the infamous T-Rex gets a skeleton release

It is time to dig up the past with LEGO as they return to the prehistoric world of Jurassic Park. Get your brushes and digging tools ready as the LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T-Rex Skull set has been revealed. Coming in at 577 pieces, collectors will be able to build their very own dinosaur fossil with the skull of the legendary Tyrannosaurus Rex. The set comes in at 8 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and 6.5 inches deep, as it showcases the skull with a T-Rex footprint. This is a very interesting set that will feature plenty of signature Jurassic Park elements like hidden amber piece, plant elements, Jurassic World info plaque, and the skull will have an articulated jaw. If you love dinosaurs, then this will be a fun set for any Jurassic Park fan out there, and it is not often that we get highly detailed skeleton sets like this. Fans can get prehistoric on January 1, 2024, right here with the Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull for $39.99.

Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull

"Inspire dinosaur-loving boys and girls or budding paleontologist aged 9 and up with this LEGO® Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull (76964) dinosaur toy for kids. The first Jurassic World set made for display features a skull with an opening jaw, a stand with an information plaque, a hidden 'amber' piece at the back of the model and a 'fossilized' footprint."

"The LEGO Builder app will guide your young dinosaur fan on an intuitive building adventure, letting them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress. Perhaps they will feel some of the excitement paleontologists feel as they build the model. There are plenty of LEGO Jurassic World sets to excite kids, whether they want to recreate classic scenes from the movies and animated series or simply build and display an impressive model to show off their passion. The sets make fun gifts for dinosaur-lovers and fans of all ages."

Dinosaur toy set – Inspire a passion for dinosaur-related adventures in kids aged 9 and up with this Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull set, which offers fans a more challenging build for a fun display

Dinosaur 'fossil' figure for boys and girls – Features a toy T. rex skull with dinosaur bones for kids, a 'fossilized' footprint and a stand to hold them, with a plaque and a hidden 'amber' piece

Posable skull – With jaws that can open and close, the skull can be posed in different ways on the stand or in front of it with the 'fossilized' footprint

Dinosaur LEGO® set – Designed for kids who love dinosaurs, paleontological adventures or being a hero, this fun dinosaur gift will make a birthday or holiday present to create and display

A new way to build – Let the LEGO® Builder app guide kids on an intuitive building adventure. They can save sets, track progress, zoom in and rotate models in 3D while they build

Encourage creativity – LEGO® Jurassic World building sets are made to encourage a kid's love of dinosaur toys, helping them expand their creativity and develop their storytelling skills

Build and display – This 577-piece set includes a T. rex skull with a stand that measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 7 in. (18 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (16 cm) deep

