LEGO Honors Super Mario 64 With Special ? Block Building Set

LEGO is back with another spectacular addition to their Nintendo collaboration series with a new Super Mario Bros set. Return to your childhood as Super Mario 64 is back with a brand new 2,064 piece set where fans can build, display, and play with a Mystery Block. This set is more than just a ? Block, as it can open up to unveil recognizable levels from the hit 64 game. This includes buildable places of Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, Lethal Lava Trouble, and all will be enhanced with the included 10 micro figures.

These micro figures bring to life some of your favorite Super Mario 64 characters with Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, and some penguins. The new LEGO Mario and Luigi electronic figure will even interact with the set giving fans some exclusive sounds and reactions. The Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set will be a LEGO Shop exclusive and will be priced at $169.99. The set is expected to go up for pre-order on October 1, 2021, and collectors can find this mighty collectible here.

"Rekindle fond memories as you build, display, and play with the LEGO® Super Mario 64™ ? Block (71395). Twenty-five years on from the launch of the Super Mario 64 video game, this set features a brick-built ? Block that opens to reveal instantly recognizable levels from the game: Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble. There are also 10 microfigures of iconic characters to place in the detailed scenes."

"A delightful gift for any Super Mario fan, the set comes with step-by-step building instructions. For interactive play, add a LEGO® Mario™ or LEGO® Luigi™ figure from the 71360/71387 Starter Courses (sold separately) and collect 10 hidden Power Stars to reveal secret reactions and more. The LEGO Super Mario range includes Starter Courses, Expansion Sets, and Power-Up Packs, allowing builders to expand, rebuild and create unique levels."

Pay tribute to the classic Super Mario 64™ video game in LEGO® style with this brick-built version of the ? Block (71395) for display and interactive play.

Includes 10 LEGO® Super Mario™ micro figures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, and baby penguin.

The ? Block measures over 7 in. (18cm) high, wide, and deep, and opens to reveal 4 detailed Super Mario 64™ levels: Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble.

For interactive play, add the LEGO® Mario™ or LEGO® Luigi™ figure from the 71360/71387 Starter Courses (sold separately) and collect 10 hidden Power Stars to reveal secret reactions and more.

This collectible, 2,064-piece LEGO® building set makes a cool birthday present, holiday gift, or surprise treat for fans of Super Mario 64™, any gaming fan and lovers of all things retro.