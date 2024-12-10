Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Icons

LEGO Icons Modular Buildings Collection Tudor Corner Set Revealed

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including Modular Buildings Collection Tudor Corner

Includes a restaurant, haberdashery, and clockmaker’s workshop, plus a cozy attic apartment.

This set comes with 8 minifigures like a baker and chimney sweep for immersive storytelling.

Release on Jan 1, 2025, for $229.99, with an exclusive mini set at the LEGO Store.

LEGO is going modular with yet another incredible LEGO Icons set as the Tudor Corner has arrived. Experience the nostalgic charm of a bygone era this gorgeous 3,266-piece set that comes in at 13" tall, 11" wide, and 10" deep. The set features three brick-and-timber-style facades, each adorned with various window designs, an exterior staircase, and a red roof with rustic chimney stacks. However, more fun awaits master builders inside, where your LEGO minifigures will find a restaurant with a counter, stools, and a table. That is not all, as more shops are also built with a haberdashery for your hats and umbrellas wares and a clockmaker's workshop, or you can relax in the cozy attic apartment.

A total of 8 minifigures are included with the LEGO Icons Tudor Corner set, with plenty of residents, a baker, a mannequin, and a chimney sweep to keep things active. Expand your LEGO City to new rustic heights with this lovely Tudor Corner, which is set to release on January 1, 2025. This LEGO Store exclusive is priced at $229.99 and can be found online right now. If you do try to snag one up, then an extra newspaper stand mini set will be included, expanding your corner display even further.

Step into the nostalgic charm of a bygone era with the LEGO® Icons Tudor Corner model building kit for adults (10350). Unwind as you craft each intricate detail of this captivating addition to the LEGO Modular Buildings Collection. Features include 3 brick-and-timber-style facades complimented by a variety of windows, an exterior staircase and a steeply pitched red roof with rustic chimney stacks."

"Interior details include a restaurant with a counter, stools and a table; a haberdashery adorned with hats and umbrellas; a clockmaker's workshop with bedside and grandfather clocks; and a snug attic apartment. This home office decor set includes 8 minifigure characters and its modular design allows you to rearrange room sections, offering endless possibilities for display and storytelling."

