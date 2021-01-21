Medieval LEGO Knights Return with New LEGO Ideas Blacksmith Set

LEGO fans are in for a real treat as LEGO Ideas is bringing back a classic set design from the past. The iconic Medieval Knights are back and better than ever with a new 2,164 piece set. The Medieval Blacksmith set is a 3-level building that is packed with great detail, even a furnished bedroom and kitchen. Four mini-figures will be included with two Black Falcon Knights, one Archer, and the Blacksmith himself. Accessories are not shy either as the set will come with 4 swords, 3 shields, a halberd, frog, dog, and a horse that has a buildable cart attachment. The Blacksmith chamber will also include a unique light brick to show off the coal forge in action. This is one retro set design that is made with new modern LEGO tactics and architecture that will please young and old fans.

The LEGO Knights are a classic LEGO set that has been gone for quite some time, but this set fixes all that. Standing 10" tall, 10.5" wide, and 8" deep, this is a massive set that contains three levels, all packed with fun detail. Medieval Knight fans will not want to miss out on this Ideas Set will be priced at $149.99. Pre-orders are not set to release until February 1, 2021, and fans will be able to find them located here.

"Take a break from modern life and build this magnificent LEGO® Ideas Medieval Blacksmith (21325) display model. The architectural details of a 3-level building from the Middle Ages are lovingly recreated in LEGO style. The roof and top 2 levels lift off for easy viewing of the fully furnished bedroom and kitchen, plus a workshop packed with items you'd have seen in a real medieval blacksmith's smithy. Other features include a glowing forge with a light brick, plus a garden with buildable models of an apple tree and a well. Minifigures and more There are 4 minifigures to bring the scene to life: a blacksmith, archer and 2 Black Falcon Knights with 4 swords, 3 shields and a halberd, plus a posable horse figure with a buildable cart, dog and frog figures. Stylish gift Part of a collection of inspiring sets designed to help adults relax in a creative way, this building kit makes a wonderful gift for yourself or the fan or hobbyist in your life."

Includes 4 minifigures: a blacksmith, archer and 2 Black Falcon Knights with 4 swords, 3 shields and a halberd, plus a posable horse figure with a buildable cart and dog and frog figures.

This 3-level building has a removable roof and the top 2 levels lift off for easy access to the fully furnished bedroom, kitchen and workshop. The garden features an apple tree model and a well.

The workshop is packed with accessory elements such as tools, coal and armour. Press the bellows to activate the LEGO® light brick in the blacksmith's coal forge and make it glow.

Measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep. An impressive buildable model to photograph and share, it makes a top gift for yourself or LEGO® fans and hobbyists.