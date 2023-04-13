LEGO Ideas Reveals Cosmic Set with Tales of the Space Age Take to the cosmos with LEGO and their latest LEGO Ideas set as the Tales of the Space Age come to brick form like never before

LEGO is preparing master builders for the Tales of the Space Age with their latest LEGO Ideas set. Coming in at 688 pieces, the cosmos await collectors with these unique out-of-this-world brick-built 3D postcards that are all connectable. These designs are all inspired by science fiction tales, books, and movies of the 1980s. Four specific designs are showcased with a rocket launch, cosmic travels, a look into the unknown, and even the horizon of a new world. Each of these brick build pieces captures a story and will take LEGO fans on their own space adventure. The LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age set is priced at $49.99, is set for a May 8, 2023 release, and can be found right here.

Reach for the Stars with LEGO Ideas Newest Space Set

"Turn off your thrusters and let your mind drift into space with this LEGO® Ideas Tales of the Space Age (21340) building set. It features 4 connectible brick-built 3D postcards, each depicting scenes inspired by 1980s sci-fi myths, movies, books and posters. Create cool minimalist LEGO brick representations of an observatory for viewing comets and shooting stars, a moon base and lunar eclipse, a shuttle blasting through space, and a black hole.

"A stellar gift idea for space, astronomy and art lovers, the buildable postcards look great freestanding on a table or shelf or hung on the wall. The models are also easy to connect for displaying together. The set comes with separate building instructions for each postcard, making it an ideal group activity to enjoy with family or friends. Explore LEGO Sets for Adults, a carefully curated collection of exciting models. Whatever your passion, there is a building project waiting for you."

4 connectible, space-themed 3D postcards (21340) – Tell Tales of the Space Age in LEGO® style with these buildable postcard models, inspired by 1980s sci-fi myths, movies, books and posters

Original designs – Build colorful images of an observatory for viewing comets and shooting stars, a moon base and lunar eclipse, a space shuttle and a black hole

Recreate different constellations – The pink/purple postcard features star elements that can be arranged to mirror the Ursa Major, Cepheus, Ursa Minor or Cassiopeia constellations

Display together or individually – The postcards can be connected in any order. Display them on a flat surface or mount them on the wall using the hangers on the back of each one

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 688-piece LEGO® Ideas build-and-display model as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift for lovers of space, astronomy and art

Home decor – Each buildable postcard measures over 5.5 in. (14 c