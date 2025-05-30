Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, twilight

LEGO Ideas: Twilight – Bella And I Are Going To Be Great Friends

Step into the light and show off the true face of a killer with LEGO as we step into the world of Twilight with our newest build

We are continuing our journey through Forks, Washington, as we revisit the world of Twilight with LEGO. Our house build is ongoing as we finish up the living room and start the second floor. Beyond Edward's tortured soul and Carlisle's moral compass, the Cullen family is a patchwork of fascinating and mysterious vampires. Each one has a past that is worth unearthing, including Alice Cullen, who is our new LEGO Twilight minifigure. This tiny, stylish, and clairvoyant vampire is like a punk rock Tinker Bell who was institutionalized as a human for her psychic visions. Alice would soon be turned by a sympathetic vampire, with no memory but a vision of the Cullen family, and would go off to search for them.

Besides Alice, there's Jasper Hale, her forever partner, who fought in the Civil War and spent decades as a brutal newborn vampire general in the South. Plagued by guilt, Jasper's journey toward peace was guided by Alice's unwavering love. And don't forget Emmett, the lovable bruiser, who was turned after a bear mauling, saved by Rosalie, and our next LEGO Twilight minifigure. She herself was turned after a violent betrayal, seeking vengeance and blood before finding a new path with the Cullens. Oddly enough, LEGO did not include miniatures for Jasper, Emmet, or Esme with this set, which is sad, as it is unlike there will be featured in any other sets in the future. It looks like LEGO has still picked a nice set of characters here, and they all fit Bella's story perfectly.

As we finish up the second floor, a nice selection of Twilight Easter Eggs arrives, like the baseball cap, by the crunch, and baseball bat poster. This is obviously a reference to the infamous Cullen Family baseball game, where they can really let loose their powers during thunderstorms. The kitchen is also nicely crafted, even though vampires do not cook, they try to make a delightful dish for their newest family member, Bella. LEGO finishes up the kitchen design with a nice spice selection, a finished countertop, and a chair for a nice family sit-down. It is sad to see Jasper, Emmet and Esme, not making the cut for this set but it is still a nice set to see come to life. Be sure to check out the full set, which is still up for purchase through LEGO.

