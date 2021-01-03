LEGO Minifigures Series 21 Now Available With 12 Unique Characters

Series 21 for the hit LEGO mini figure blind bag series has arrived online and in stores. These hit blind bags contain 12 amazingly detailed LEGO miniature mini figure that will easily enhance any builder's collection. Each mini figure is packed with fun detail and will come with accessories that give collectors exactly what they need to add them to their own LEGO world. From Aztec Warriors to a Beekeeper, fans will be excited to see what mini figure they will uncover. Fans will get one of these 12 figures in a single pull on a blind bag:

Centaur Warrior

Shipwreck Survivor

Pug Costume Guy

Beekeeper

Ladybug Girl

Violin Kid

Alien

Space Police Guy

Ancient Warrior

Airplane Girl

Cabaret Singer

Paddle Surfer

Each of the Series 21 LEGO Minifigures is priced at $4.99 and can be found online here, as well as in-store at bigger retailers like Target and Walmart. This set is packed with some fun addition that can add new playtime and depth to your own LEGO world. The Centaur and the Shipwrecked Survivor are some of our favorites of Series 21. Make sure you get them while you can before Series 22 is released, and you will miss out on adding Lady Bug girl to your own adventures.

"Kids can bring exciting play possibilities to any LEGO® set with these fun, treat-sized, LEGO Minifigures Series 21 (71029) toys. This new-for-January-2021 series features a great lineup of exclusive LEGO people and characters to collect and display or to take play in thrilling new directions. Each finely crafted, highly detailed minifigure comes in a sealed 'mystery' bag with one or more accessory elements and a collector's leaflet, making a great little gift that will put a smile on anyone's face."

What's in the bag? 1 of 12 unique, buildable characters to discover, plus one or more accessories and a collector's leaflet. A great addition to any LEGO® collection that will inspire new play.

LEGO® Minifigures characters will appeal to any boy or girl aged 5 and up, inspiring their imaginations and helping them build creativity andconfidence through individual play or with friends.

These limited-edition, high-quality minifigures and accessories make a perfect unexpected gift.