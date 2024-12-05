Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man
LEGO Reveals New Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot Set
Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including the arrival of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Spider-Verse is coming to LEGO as they have unveiled their first set from the animated Sony Pictures film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This fun set comes in at 375 pieces and brings elements and characters from the film together for a nice set. The Spot is ready for some fast cash, but Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Officer Jefferson are on the cash. Spider-Man fans will be able to build the convenience store from the opening of the sequel film, and it will have an exploding wall feature with a removable ATM. Web-swinging action is packed into this set with four Spider-Man LEGO minifigures, including Miles Morales, The Spot, Gwen Stacy, and Officer Jefferson.
Webheads can even build Officer Jefferson's police car, which opens and can fit two minifigures inside. A variety of web effects are also included here, making this set a truly great way to bring the Spider-Verse film into LEGO form. Hopefully, more of these sets can arrive in the future, giving collectors more versions of Spider-Man in minifigure form from around the Multiverse with Noir, 2099, and so much more. The Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot set is priced at $49.99, and it is set for a January 1, 2025 release.
Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot
"Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot (76311) is a high-quality buildable toy for fans of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie aged 9 and up. This build-and-play adventure LEGO® set makes an ideal gift for young Super Heroes, especially Marvel fans and kids who enjoy buildable, hands-on adventure toys."
"The Spider-Man playset comes with 4 minifigures: Miles Morales, The Spot, Gwen Stacy and Officer Jefferson. The convenience store has an exploding-wall feature that allows the ATM to be removed. Accessories include a long, flexible web rope and a flexible web that is large enough to encase a minifigure. The police car opens to allow 2 minifigures to be placed inside. For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."