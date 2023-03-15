LEGO Tries to Escape from the Lost Tomb with New Indiana Jones Set Adventure awaits master builders as the world of Indiana Jones returns to LEGO with a nice assortment of sets right from the films

Indiana Jones has returned to LEGO with a brand new assortment of sets capturing his adventures. We have seen the Temple of the Golden Idol as well as a Fighter Plane Chase from The Last Crusade. We are returning to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark with a remastered release of the Escape of the Lost Tomb. This new set comes in at 600 pieces and features Indy, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, and a mummy minifigure. The location of the Ark of the Covenant has been discovered, but Indy and his friends are trapped. Master builders must help Indy escape this tomb and avoid the snakes at all costs! This is a fun remastered set of any Indiana Jones fan and it is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders of this Raiders of the Lost Ark set is not live, but fans can find the set here with an April 2023 release.

Help Indy Escape the Lost Tomb with LEGO

"Kids can experience all the excitement of the Raiders of the Lost Ark movie with this LEGO® Indiana Jones™ Escape from the Lost Tomb (77013) building set. A great gift for kids aged 8+, the playset features a temple with 2 statues, a secret passage, a mummy, and snakes both on the ground and coming through a wall. The building set comes with 4 minifigures: Indiana Jones with his famous hat and whip, Marion Ravenwood™, Sallah™ and a mummy, plus the Ark of the Covenant, for kids play out a famous escape scene from the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark movie."

All-action Indiana Jones™ playset – Kids can relive a scene from the Raiders of the Lost Ark movie with this interactive LEGO® Escape from the Lost Tomb (77013) building set

4 minifigures – Indiana Jones™ with his famous hat and whip, Marion Ravenwood™, Sallah™, and a mummy. There are also lots of snakes: on the floor and to be pushed through a wall

Fun features – The Anubis statue can fall and break through a wall to reveal a hidden passage where a mummy appears to scare the escaping Indiana Jones™

Gift idea for kids aged 8+ – This 600-piece adventure toy can be given as a birthday or holiday gift, letting kids enjoy a build-and-play experience with their parents or friends

Portable play – This set measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep, so kids can play with it at home or take it with them on playdates