LEGO Unveils Pixelated Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi Set

Let’s a Go! LEGO is getting digital once again as they unveil a new Super Mario World inspired set bringing Mario and Yoshi to life

The 1,215-piece set stands 15.5" tall and includes a buildable hand for simulating Mario's iconic running.

Yoshi’s tongue can pop in and out, adding interactive fun reminiscent of the original game.

Priced at $129.99, the set launches in Oct 2024; pre-orders are not live but product details are on the LEGO Store.

Super Mario World is a classic platformer video game that was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) back in 1990. Mario and Luigi returned to once again save Princess Peach from Bowser and his Koopalings on a brand new island, Dinosaur Land. This game introduced Super Mario fans to the beloved character Yoshi, which Mario could ride, take him to new heights, and even eat enemies.

Nostalgia is now back as LEGO has unveiled a brand new set that is inspired by Super Mario World with a pixelated model of Mario and Yoshi. Standing 15.5" tall, this set has 1,215 pieces and features a buildable hand to allow them to simulate the running. Yoshi's tongue can even pop in out out just like the game, bringing this special Mario set to life. LEGO keeps getting more and more creative with their Nintendo sets and this one would be a great addition to any Super Mario World collection. Priced at $129,99, Mario and Yoshi are set to save the day in October 2024. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can see the product page right on the LEGO Store.

Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi

"Build nostalgia for the delightful visuals from an earlier generation of Super Mario™ games with this playful Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi display model. A fun LEGO® Super Mario™ gift for adults, this Nintendo® collectible set features pixelated Mario and Yoshi figures and makes fun room decor in any fan's home or office. Turn the handle to make Yoshi run with Mario on his back and rotate the dial to make Yoshi's tongue pop in and out."

Return to a nostalgic era of side-scrolling Nintendo® games with this brick-built Super Mario World™: Mario & Yoshi model

Pixelated Nintendo® figures – Turn the handle at the base of the model to make Yoshi run with Mario on his back, and turn the dial behind Yoshi's head to make his tongue pop in and out

Interactive experience – The set includes an Action Tag so you can also add LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) and see their digital reactions

