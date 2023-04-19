Limited Edition The Mandalorian Grogu Arrives from Beast Kingdom A new Limited Edition Egg Attack statue from The Mandalorian has arrived from Beast Kingdom capturing the adorable The Child

The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale is here, and Beast Kingdom has a new collection just for the occasion. A new limited edition Grogu Egg Attack statue has arrived, coming in at roughly 7.28" tall. This adorable little foundling is packed with adorable detail with a cute expression, space frogs, a Mythosaur necklace, and the knob from the fallen Razor Crest. The Star Wars statue will be pretty limited, coming in at only 3,000 going into production. Beast Kingdom even added an extra step of realistic elements by making his outfit fabric. Any Star Wars fan would love to have this little guy in their The Mandalorian collection. Pre-orders are set to go live soon right here, and Grogu is set to arrive in Q3 2023.

Grogu Gets Limited with New Beast Kingdom Statue

"Grogu is a beloved character from "The Mandalorian", "Star Wars" franchise. Despite being over 50 years old, he has green skin, long ears, and a baby-sized body that make him super cute and popular with fans the world over. With the strict guidance of the Mandalorian, he sets off on many galactic adventures, and now you can join him too."

"The classic, Egg Attack series from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to release a Grogu figurine from "The Mandalorian" series, featuring an infinitely cute Q-style design. The figurine is intricately detailed to capture Grogu's fine lines and innocent big eyes. He is dressed in his favorite outfit and wears the Mythosaur necklace, whilst carrying his control knob ball, which was gifted to him by the Mandalorian. The set also includes Grogu's favorite Sorgan frog, and the base is designed to replicate a scene from the series. With his adorable appearance, Grogu has captured the hearts of countless fans, so get ready to purchase your very own Grogu from Beast Kingdom and feel the power of the Force!"