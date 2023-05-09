Listen with Comfort and Style with the Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds Nothing is back and is pushing style with comfort for their new Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds that we just so happen to get our hands on

To me, music is a necessary part of collecting as it helps me focus on the task at hand. Whether you are on the hunt for the latest figure, organizing your collection, or just taking a break from reality. There are so many headphones on the market that it can be crazy to find some that fit your style and taste. I have been an over-the-ear kind of listener, but life happens, and I have needed a change. Thanks to our friends at Nothing Technology, we got our hands on the Nothing Ear 2 Earbuds, and they are sensational! Next level comfort, noise cancellation, and hours and hours of zoning out to your favorite music are packed into these beauties.

We have covered Nothing Ear earbuds in the past, like the Stick model, but this one is something special and almost from the future. That slick and incredible transparent design returns and is featured in a simplistic case. Set up was super easy, but it was the comfort that I wanted to bring light to it as these babies are nice. They sit right outside of your ear, nothing is getting shoved in, and the noise cancellation feature works like a charm. There is a 36-hour music playback with the case, and they can charge in just 10 minutes which is remarkable. The controls on the Nothing Ear 2 can be hard to get a handle on, but the other features put that issue to bed.

Everything about the Nothing Ear 2 is excellent and can be customized with the Nothing X app. It is features like this that make these bad boys stand out compared to other earbuds on the market. The comfort, style, battery, and customization options make these headphones worthy of any musifan'sns ears. If you are looking to move away from the AirPods then these might be your best option. Fans and collectors can find out more about the Nothing Ear 2 Earbud right here!