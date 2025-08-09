Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Liu Kang Enters the Mortal Kombat Klassic with McFarlane Toys

Step into the bloody world of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys unveiled their new line of Klassic fighters with video game packaging

Liu Kang is the original hero of Mortal Kombat, who first appeared in the klassic 1992 arcade game. Inspired by Bruce Lee, Liu Kang was portrayed as a noble Shaolin monk fighting to protect Earthrealm. His early moves set him apart from the rest with signature kicks and a fiery dragon Fatality, an instant klassics. In the original arcade game, Liu Kang was the Earthrealm's champion, who won the first Mortal Kombat tournament and defeated the sinister Shang Tsung. This warrior is now entering the blood-soaked arena of Mortal Kombat once again as McFarlane Toys unveils its new line of Klassic figures.

This new line features old school arcade designs, arcade themed packaging, 22 points of articulation, and comes in at 7" tall. Lui Kang will follow the arrival of Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kitana, and Mileena for this first wave, with our hero only coming with swappable hands and a display base. A lot of fun detail was put into his figure, and he is a great character to kick off your new Klassic Kollection with. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99, and he is set for a September 2025 release.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Liu Kang 7in Action Figure

"After winning the Shaolin Tournament from Shang Tsung's clutches Kang returns to his Temples. He discovers his sacred home in ruins. His Shaolin brothers were killed in a vicious battle with a horde of outworld warriors. Now he travels into the dark realm to seek revenge."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes 2 extra hands and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

