Logan Joins the Iron Studios X-Men vs Sentinel Statue Diorama Series

Iron Studios is back once again as they reveal yet another addition to their massive X-Men vs. Sentinel Battle Diorama Statue Series. The original $1,600 statue featured a Sentinel taking on some iconic members of the X-Men, with some of the mutants being able to be purchased separately. This series has even expanded past its original concept by adding a remarkable assortment of solo release statues. Iron Studios is not ending this series anytime soon as they reveal their newest statue as Logan joins the fight. There already is a Wolverine statue for this series, but now fans can add another version of this mutant to the fight. Standing 7.8" tall, Logan is posed in a battle stance with claws popped and wearing his brown jacket. The statue features incredible detail from a battle damage design to him standing on the wreckage of a Sentinel. Whether you want to add his to your Vs. Sentinel collector or display Logan next to his Wolverine statue; this is the statue for you. Pre-orders for Logan are live right here for $179.99, and are set to release in Q3 2022.

"The relentless mutant hero releases his sharp claws from his fists and reveals all his fury in the expression of his countenance. The wounds on his face reveal his metallic skeleton, seconds before they heal, due to the superhuman healing factor he possesses. He's standing on top of a base that resembles waste and rubble, the remains of a destroyed Sentinel robot, and his home in Mansion X. In this way, Iron Studios presents the statue "Logan – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the civil identity of the most popular X-Men. Wearing his best-known look, a leather jacket, t-shirt, and jeans, he's ready to defend the friends and allies he considers family, against the attack of the Sentinel robots controlled by Magneto, and a legion of mutant villains. They are all part of the largest statue diorama ever made on this scale."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7.8 in (H) x 7 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

MSRP: USD $179.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022