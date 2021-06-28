Loki and Sylvie Receive Limited Edition Replica Horns Set

Loki is in full effect as the newest Disney+ television series shakes up the Marvel Cinematic Universe landscape. The biggest reveal was the debut of the new gender-swapped Loki Variant, who goes by the name Sylvie. This mysterious magic user is loaded with mystery and is very different from the God of Mischief that we know and love. Disney is showing off their love for these new variants with a limited edition Replica Horned Helmet. Both Sylvie and Loki 1:1 replica helmets come to life right out of the MCU, featuring a beautiful brass finish making these perfect for any dedicated fan of the series. The Horned Helmet set is limited to only 6,000 pieces worldwide, with most heading to GameStop for US collectors here and Zavvi for overseas collectors here. They are both priced at $100, and pre-orders are going in and out of stock, so be sure to keep an eye out to become your own Loki.

"Take on the role of the God of Mischief with the Sylvie and Loki helmet replica set. These officially licensed pieces are inspired by the hit Disney+ TV series Loki and available exclusively on GameStop (US) Zavvi (UK and Europe). Presented in a stylish collector's box, these wearable head pieces are made from durable iron and feature a brushed antique brass finish for maximum authenticity. Display them proudly as part of your Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) collection, or go and cause some chaos as you dress up in your Loki cosplay outfit. For any fan of the MCU, these are essential collector's items."

"Make sure you grab yours quick, as the Sylvie and Loki helmet replica set is limited to only 6,000 pieces worldwide with 1,000 going exclusively to Zavvi (certificate of authenticity included)."

Sylvie and Loki helmet replica set

Inspired by the Loki Disney+ TV series

Limited Edition — 6000pcs

Officially Licensed

Perfect for Display and/or Cosplay

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Packaged inside a Collector's Box

Materials: Brushed Antique Brass Finish

