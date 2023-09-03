Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, The Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings Dark Lord Sauron Figure Rises with Beast Kingdom

The Dark Lord is back and has now arrived at Beast Kingdom with a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from The Lord of the Rings

Sauron's lust for power has brought him back to life as Beast Kingdom enters Middle-Earth with a brand new release. Coming to life for their popular Dynamic 8ction Heroes, Lord of the Rings fans can bring home powerful being. Standing at a whopping 11" tall, this titan has one goal: to claim the One Ring once again and conquer Middle-Earth and your collection. Featuring 24 points of articulation, the Dark Lord has been faithfully crafted right from The Lord of the Rings films and will come with two swap hands and his signature Mace. Elements of fabric were used for his cape, which only brings to life even more and allows for more better dynamic posing. Bow before Beast Kingdom and Sauron with their latest The Lord of the Rings collectible that is set for a Q2 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but all things Beast Kingdom can be found here in the meantime.

Mordor Awaits with Beast Kingdom's Newest Release

"Standing at an impressive 29 centimeters in height, the character is depicted in his iron-black armor, featuring his iconic spiked helmet, spiky shoulder guards, and a real fabric cloak. The collectible also incorporates an intricate design, which features the totem symbols on the armor and Sauron's Mace. No details are overlooked for fans who want the highest of detailing on their action figures."

"A pair of replicable hands as well as Sauron's deadly mace are also included in the set for fans to recreate the many battles depicted in the books and movies. But wait, eagle-eyed fans, can you see the One Ring on Sauron's right hand? Experience the dark power of Sauron with this D.A.H action figure release, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

DAH-096 The Lord of the Rings Dark Lord Sauron

Over 24 points of articulation

The Dark Lord Sauron's armor and symbols are created with intricate detailing

2 interchangeable hand types (open palm, gripping object)

Cape made of real fabric

Sauron's Mace

