Lord of the Rings Gimli Statue Coming Soon from Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio has revealed their newest and incredible Lord of the Rings Premium Masterline Statue with Gimli. The 1:4th scale statue shows the character from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and in action. Gimli is shown swinging his deadly axe as he takes down as many Orcs as he possibly can. Prime 1 Studio capture this iconic member of the Fellowship with great detail and a dynamic stance that Lord of the Rings fans will appreciate. The 22" tall statue will be a highlight statue for any fans collection, and Prime 1 Studio promises to finish the 1:4 scale set of The Three Hunters with Legolas and Aragorn coming in the future. Pre-Orders for the Lord of the Rings Gimli Premium Masterline Statue from Prime 1 are not live just yet. The release date and prices are also not known yet, and just expect to spend over $2000 for this piece and look out for the drop here.

"Our talented sculptors and painters at Prime 1 Studio may not be Dwarven Craftsmen, but they have done their absolute best to fill this jaw-dropping statue with all the fantastic detail that this 22-inch-tall Gimli deserves. The main goal with the execution of Gimli's development was the attention to a realistic and faithful interpretation of his design. From his helmet, the Dwarven scrollwork, the leather texture, and the metal battle damage are all spot-on. Our artisans have managed to replicate the woolen texture of his Elven cloak in resin, no less. Every inch is festooned with filigree, chainmail work, and leather embossing. It is amazing that one can tell what material each of his pieces of clothing is supposed to be made by how our artists have rendered them."

"Gimli's base is complete with a fallen Uruk-hai that he has, no doubt, just slain…Gimli steps on this poor, unfortunate Orc on the way to devastating another monstrous enemy! The base features a craggy, rock outcrop with another Uruk-hai helmet that seems to be perforated with some Elven arrows. And to complete the base, the Dwarven-themed pedestal is decorated with Dwarven runes."

"Now that Gimli, son of Gloin, has arrived, it's your duty to complete The Three Hunters and display them together in your home! Look out, as well, for PMLOTR-03 Aragorn and PMLOTR-05 Legolas statue! Only when you pre-order this Bonus Version from our official online store or any authorized distributor will you receive a cool, extra Bonus Part: an Uruk-hai Berserker helmet, proudly emblazoned with The White Hand…the Hand of Saruman! "