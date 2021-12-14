Magic: The Gathering Chandra Nalaar Brings the Heat to Good Smile

The Pyromancer Planeswalker of Red is back as Phat! reveals their newest Nendoroid figure from the hit trading card game Magic: The Gathering. Chandra Nalaar is bringing the heat this time finishing off the fire and ice set with Jace Beleren, who was previously announced. The Magic: The Gathering figure will come with three swappable face plates that will allow collectors to choose from an expression with glowing eyes, forward-facing expression, and an angry expression with glowing eyes. The glowing eyes are a nice touch and it brings that extra zest of magic that collectors look for in figures like this. Chandra will include interchangeable; hair parts as well with a nice flame-like addition that is only enhanced by her added fire effects.

Like most Nendoroid releases, this Magic: The Gathering will include a nice display base and rod to capture some magical poses of the collectors choosing, The Phat! Company Chandra Nalaar Nendoroid is priced at $84.99, and is set to release in May 2023. Pre-order for her are live right now and she can be found located right here. Pre-orders will only stay open until February 16, 2022, so be sure to get yours while you can before she disappears.

"The Pyromancer Planeswalker of Red – From the trading card game "Magic: The Gathering" comes a Nendoroid of Chandra Nalaar! The fully articulated Nendoroid action figure comes with three interchangeable face plates, including a forward-facing expression, an expression with glowing eyes, and an angry expression with glowing eyes. Flame-like translucent interchangeable hair parts are included, and she also comes with two sets of magic effect parts for both hands, making for a total of 4 effect parts. An interchangeable skirt part for dynamic poses is included as well! Be sure to add her to your collection with Nendoroid Jace Beleren (sold separately)."