BoxLunch And Marvel Team-Up To Launch "Eat The Universe"

Marvel and BoxLunch are teaming up for a new line of cookware and such featuring everyone's favorite superheroes, the centerpiece of which is the latest Marvel cookbook Eat The Universe by celebrity chef Justin Warner. The recipes in the book are some of the same ones he cooks on the popular YouTube series of the same name and will be coupled in-store and online at BoxLunch by oven mitts, coasters, aprons, shirts, waffle makers, noodle bowls, and so much more. You can see some of the offerings from the Eat The Universe line down below.

Marvel's Eat The Universe Let's You Make You House Geeky

"Today, BoxLunch and Marvel announced the launch of the Marvel Eat the Universe collection, an exclusive range of merchandise inspired by the iconic characters of the Marvel Universe and the unique dishes brought to life in Marvel's popular YouTube series. Hosted by celebrity chef Justin Warner, Marvel's Eat the Universe cooking show invites special guests to craft one-of-a-kind meals and recipes that leverage the brand's coveted personas and stories. Pop culture retailer BoxLunch teams with Marvel to debut the Eat the Universe line this summer at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com.

"Eat The Universe is part of our effort to further position Marvel as a must-have lifestyle brand that's relevant to a wide range of fans, families, and interests," said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing. "Whether it's a Marvel Super Hero inspired recipe, kitchen product, or even a collectible to spice up your room, the BoxLunch collection has everything needed for finding your culinary power." Fandom and foodie culture collide as this collection presents the best of both worlds, featuring some of our favorite Marvel Super Heroes in fun, food-styled artwork and shapes across the line. "

While BoxLunch has always carried a ton of this type of stuff, a dedicated line might be pretty cool to use to really deck out your kitchen and make it really pop if you are a Marvel fan. If any of this stuff interests you, you can check out the full collection here.