Marvel Comics Come to Life with New Diamond Select Toys Statues

Marvel Comics collectors better get ready to clear up some space on those shelves as Diamond Select Toys has revealed new statues. Three statues are coming out way spanning across the Marvel Universe starting with a new limited edition Skottie Young variant. The Falcon takes to the skies as Sam Wilson is wearing his Captain America design with bright colors and a fun animated design. This Animated Falcon statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, is priced at $49.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

The Marvel Comics fun does not end there as Diamond Select Toys will also be releasing a new X-Men statue as Psylocke arrives. Coming in at 10" tall, Betsy Braddock is highly detailed and displayed in an action pose with kinetic energy and her signature katana sword. Marvel Comics Psylocke is priced at $49.99, set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here. Last but not least, my favorite new Marvel Comics Diamond Select Toys is the limited edition The Thing 1/2 Scale Bust. This incredible piece will bring the It's Clobberin' Time right to your shelves with this gorgeous 10' tall statue with high-end craftsmanship. From bright color, a Marvel Comic accurate design, and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces, this statue is a must-own piece for Fantastic Four and The Thing fans. The bust is priced at $179.99, set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here, so act fast!

"MARVEL ANIMATED FALCON STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Sam Wilson strikes! Soaring out of the variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this Skottie-Young-designed statue of the Falcon features art-accurate sculpting and painted details. Measuring approximately 5 inches tall, this super-adorable superhero is limited to only 3000 pieces, and comes packaged with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC PSYLOCKE PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! The X-Men's sultry ninja member joins the team as the newest Marvel Gallery Diorama! Made out of high-quality PVC, this approximately 10-inch sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"

"MARVEL LEGENDS IN 3D THING 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! It's clobberin' time! The Fantastic Four's resident rockpile and heart of the team Ben Grimm is now a Legend in 3D! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this rocky scale bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"