Marvel Comics Ms. Marvel Has Returned to Kotobukiya's Bishoujo Line

Kotobukiya is back with a Marvel Comics reproduction release as Kamala Khan has returned and is ready to join your growing collection

Ms. Marvel has gained some more popularity in the Marvel Universe in the past few years from comics, TV, and movies. Not only did Kamala Khan make her live-action debut on Disney+, but she was one of the leads in The Marvels. In the comics, it has abed a different story with her death inside The Amazing Spider-Man, followed by her new X-Men origin, gaining the title of mutant. Her new comic book origin has mainly been fixed to fit with her new MCU storyline, which will help bring the mutant mythos to the MCU. On top of that, Ms. Marvel is now getting a rerelease of her delightful Marvel Comics Bishoujo statue from Kotobukiya. This statue made its debut back in 2017 and has returned as a reproduction with a revised base color and packaging. Featuring her signature Marvel Comics colors and super suit, this mutant is ready to join a brand new collection and sit alongside other Marvel Bishoujo statues. The Renewal Package Ms. Marvel Bishojo statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at $135 and is set to release in September 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics Ms. Marvel Kotobukiya Bishoujo Returns

"The high-school Avenger who idolizes superheroes, Ms. Marvel is coming back as a reproduction! Kamala Khan was just a normal high-schooler until her powers suddenly awakened after a certain incident.

The super-cute illustration for this BISHOUJO statue of Ms. Marvel, the young heroine recently in the spotlight, was created by artist Shunya Yamashita."

"Add this positive, hopeful, familiar, and approachable local hero to your collection today! This reproduction will have a revised base color and packaging, as well as a different JAN code, product code, and price. (This product is a reproduction.)" *This product can not be sold in Mexico.

