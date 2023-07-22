Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, wolverine, x-men

Marvel Comics Wolverine Construction Figure Revealed by LEGO

Get ready to clear up some space on your shelves as LEGO has debuted some brand new sets like a new articulated Wolverine set

He is the best at what he does, and he has just arrived at LEGO with a brand new Construction Figure set. The one and only Wolverine is back with an impressive Marvel Comics set that brings the mutant to life in brick form. This release is inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios X-Men 97' animated series and will stand 9" tall. Everyone's favorite X-Men is suiting up in one of his signature X-Suit's with the blue and yellow deco being faithfully recreated. He will come with his adamantium claws for each hand and will feature a fully articulated design allowing for some impressive poses by Marvel LEGO fans. Wolverine is priced at $32.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and he can be found right here. Add other Marvel LEGO construction figures to your collection with Venom, Spider-Man, Iron-Man, and Captain America.

"Fully jointed and standing over 9 in. (22 cm) tall, the authentically detailed LEGO® Marvel Wolverine Construction Figure (76257) puts endless imaginative adventures into the hands of young Super Heroes aged 8 and up. This collectible X-Men character is fun for young Marvel fans to build, play with and display. The figure's movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints let kids create cool action poses as they take on exciting missions. Authentically detailed and featuring Wolverine's famous 3 extended claws on each hand, this portable play figure lets kids take the Marvel movie action wherever they go."

A set for Wolverine fans – This fully jointed LEGO® Marvel Wolverine Construction Figure (76257) puts endless imaginative adventures into the hands of young Super Heroes

Iconic Super Hero – The 327-piece Wolverine figure features movie-accurate details, including extended claws and movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints

Easy to position and pose – Kids adjust the figure to recreate Wolverine's action poses as they play out missions from the Marvel movies and endless adventures of their own

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on play figure to a young Super Hero aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or just-because treat

Portable play – Standing over 9 in. (22 cm) tall, this versatile figure lets kids take their adventures with them wherever they go

