Marvel Legends: Check Out The Unboxing Of The HasLab Galactus

Marvel Legends fans have been waiting for this day for over a year. the team has provided collectors with the very first unboxing of the HasLab Galactus figure. This was a very successful crowdfunding campaign, as most Haslab projects besides Star Wars have been. A little slow to get going, but with every new figure reveal, the numbers just kept going and going and going. This is the first look at the completed figure, as well as the tier unlocks and the box for the thing. Watch the video below, true believers.

Marvel Legends Galactus Is A Sight To Behold

The Devourer of Worlds. He Who Hungers. A living embodiment of entropy and survival. A universal constant. A force of nature. Hasbro Pulse proudly presents the next fan-funded HasLab project: Marvel Legends Galactus! A near-omnipotent being who must consume entire planets to survive, Galactus cares not for the lives doomed by his hunger. His is a power beyond mortal understanding…and an appetite without limit.

Hasbro Pulse invites you to join us in bringing the Great Devourer to our world, with all the features and detailing you know and love from the Marvel Legends Series. At a staggering 32" tall and covered in intricate LED-enhanced detail, he's the largest and most complex Marvel Legends figure ever:

32-inch (812.8 mm) Galactus figure

+300 pieces and +70 points of articulation!

20 points of articulation in each hand!

LEDs in the head and chest (4x AAA batteries required, not included)

3 swappable face-plate accessories for alternate expression

Boy, I cannot wait to have this thing in hand. I, as well as 30,000 of my closest friends, will be waiting by our front door in anticipation of Galactus arriving, that is for sure. What will the next Marvel Legends HasLab be? their SDCC panel is this Friday afternoon, so look for an answer there, if not then, HasCon in the fall for sure.