Marvel Legends MCU Children Of Thanos Amazon Exclusive Up For Order

Marvel Legends collectors were treated to a surprise this afternoon, as a new five figure MCU box set was put up for order by Hasbro. The Children of Thanos set includes all new sculpts and detailed figures of the five baddies from Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos himself with extra "snap" arms and a burned face, Corvis Glaive, Cull Obsidan, Proxima Midnight, and Ebony Maw. Those four all feature new paint aps and deco and new face scan technology on the headsculpts. These had been revealed before, but held back for reasons unknown until now. Check out the awesome packaging and Marvel Legends figures down below.

Marvel Legends Children of Thanos Exclusive Set

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE THE CHILDREN OF THANOS FIGURES: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale The Children of Thanos figure 5-pack, inspired by the characters from the Marvel Avengers: Infinity War movie

INCLUDES 5 CHARACTERS WITH MARVEL MOVIE-INSPIRED DESIGN: Thanos figure from Infinity War rules over this set of warriors that includes five characters: Thanos, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidian. The Children of Thanos 5-pack figures include premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

RECREATE "THE SNAP". Thanos comes with two removable hands to recreate the various stages of the infamous "Snap".

Now, this set runs $119.99, which really is a steal. This Thanos and Cull were originally released as BAF in other waves, which means to build them you had to spend over $100 per figure. Even if they were available as single packed figures, at $20-25 a piece that is still a steal for five Marvel Legends these days. This is an Amazon exclusive, and can be preordered for December shipping now.