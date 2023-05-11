Marvel Legends Drax the Destroyer and Moondragon 2-Pack Arrive A new Marvel Legends 2-pack has arrived from Hasbro as we get retro once again with some classic cosmic superheroes

A new Marvel Legends 2-pack has arrived exclusively on Hasbro Pulse as we get cosmic once more. We have seen quite a few first-appearance Guardians of the Galaxy figures released from Hasbro over the past couple of months. Star-Lord was a Walmart exclusive, while Yondu was a Target Exclusive release. More classic Guardian of the Galaxy figures is here with Drax the Destroyer and Moondragon. Both figures leap right off the pages of Marvel Comics, and Drax is bringing some power with this release. Moondragon is a nice deep-cut comic character that will make a nice addition to any cosmic Marvel Legends collection. Drax the Destroyer and Marvel's Moondragon 2-Pack are priced at $49.99 and set for a September 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here with Hasbro Pulse, and be sure to snag up other members while you can.

Drax and Moondragon 2-Pack Revealed by Hasbro

"Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Drax the Destroyer and Marvel's Moondragon – Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Drax the Destroyer and Marvel's Moondragon action figures! This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure 2-pack is designed to look like the characters from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy comics."

"These Marvel Legends figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands for each character and alternate Drax the Destroyer head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY -INSPIRED MULTIPACK: This Drax the Destroyer action figure and Marvel's Moondragon action figure are inspired by Marvel comics. Set makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display these premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure 2-pack comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands and an alternate head for Drax the Destroyer

DRAX AND MOONDRAGON: When his daughter Moondragon is kidnapped, Drax the Destroyer battles his way to Thanos, punching a hole through his back, and ripping out the Mad Titan's heart

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of Marvel Comics action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Ages 4 and up