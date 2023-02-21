Marvel Legends Guardians Of The Galaxy Wave Revealed Marvel Legends collectors can preorder the new Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 wave tomorrow starting at 1 PM EST everywhere.

Marvel Legends collectors got a surprise this morning as Hasbro revealed the full team wave for this May's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The wave will consist of Star Lord, Mantis, Drax, Rocket, Nebula, Kraglin (making his Legends debut), and the movie version of Adam Warlock. Collect the whole wave and you can build your own Cosmo the Dog, one of the cooler BAF in awhile. Also being released is this film's version of Groot, a stocky, deluxe version. All of them will go up for preorder tomorrow at 1 PM EST. You can see all of the figures below.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends Details

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STAR-LORD

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023)

"Peter Quill must do whatever it takes to save a friend whose life is in danger. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES STAR-LORD figure. This quality 6-inch scale Star-Lord figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired blaster accessories. Drax finally dons a shirt and becomes a more active member of the Guardians by helping set up their new headquarters – but he still has trouble thinking before he acts. Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including two knife accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part. After fighting many battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the once quiet Mantis is ready to open up, embrace her powers, and settle into her new home on Knowhere. This quality 6-inch scale Mantis figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 1 Build-A-Figure part. Since helping the Avengers defeat her adoptive father, Thanos, Nebula has become a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who show her the true meaning of family. This quality 6-inch scale Nebula figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including two blaster accessories, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"As Rocket takes on more leadership duties within the Guardians of the Galaxy, his past actions have consequences that come back to haunt him. This quality 6-inch scale Rocket figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, blaster accessory, and 1 Build-A-Figure part. With his cosmic powers and super-human strength, Adam Warlock is sent by the Sovereign to seek revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy who have humiliated them. This quality 6-inch scale Adam Warlock figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 2 Build-A-Figure parts. Former first mate of Yondu, and Ravager who fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos, Kraglin sets off with the Guardians to protect the galaxy. This quality 6-inch scale Kraglin figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including arrow accessory, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"I AM GROOT!" Grown into a more mature tree, Groot uses his new body changes and more advanced skills to help build Knowhere and protect his family. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this deluxe MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GROOT figure. This quality 6-inch scale Groot figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Baby Rocket figure.

Available for pre-order 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.