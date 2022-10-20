Marvel Studios Nano Gauntlet and Infinity Stones Arrive on shopDisney

It looks like one of the last Marvel Studios Disney Park replicas has arrived on shopDisney. One of the newest artifacts debuts with collectors now able to wield the power of the Nano Gauntlet from the cinematic blockbuster of Avengers: Endgame. This beauty features the Hulk designs over the slimmer Iron Man model, which is a better choice after the terrible Legends gauntlet. Unlike the Hasbro model, this gauntlet features removable stones that can come from the other relics, as well as a special bundle kit also included in the set. This is one of the best Disney Parks deals as the six-stone bundle was sold separately in the parks, and only Park's gauntlet is the only way to get the Soul Stone.

The Marvel Studios Nano Gauntlet will light up and will feature articulated fingers allowing for a more realistic quality. Disney Parks also offers the standard Thanos gold gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War, but it is unclear if it will arrive at shopDisney. The removable stones are a nice function, and they will have a blast wielding the six most powerful items in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Nano Gauntlet is priced at $99.99, comes with the glove and a six-stone bundle, and can be bought right now here. Stay tuned for more exclusive Disney Parks collectibles dropping in shopDisney to help bring the park right to your home.

Wield the Power of All Six Infinity Stones with Disney

"Inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT, this Nano Gauntlet features intricate design and detailing. The premium life-size roleplay item includes five highly articulated fingers, and six removable Infinity Stone accessories with pulsating light effects."

Right handed gauntlet

1:1 scale

Features five articulated fingers

Includes six removable Infinity Stones each featuring a pulsating light and sound FX that can be triggered by attaching and detaching the stones or pressing each stone in its setting on the gauntlet

Press the gauntlet's middle finger and thumb together to trigger the iconic snap sound

The Nano Gauntlet features individually articulated finger joints for open hand and fist roleplay. The Gauntlet's open hand display mode allows for easy and impressive display

Inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT