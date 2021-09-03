Marvel's Spider-Man Swings on In With New PCS Collectibles Statue

PCS Collectibles has revealed a brand new Marvel statue from the popular PlayStation exclusive video game, Marvel's Spider-Man. Spider-Man's Advanced Suit is coming to life in a glorious 1:6 scale diorama statue standing 14" tall. Spidey is swinging into action on the wreckage of NYC with an Oscorp Industries destroyed signed places at the pace. Pete is placed in a dynamic stance as he is beautifully sculpted into action in his new Advanced Suit. This statue really shows off the intense new white insignia that Marvel's Spider-Man created and will pop in any collection. This massive Marvel's Spider-Man Peter Parker Advanced Suit is priced at $450 and set to release between September – November 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and payment plans are also offered and can be found here.

"Spider-Man: Advanced Suit Sixth Scale Diorama by PCS – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Spider-Man: Advanced Suit 1:6 Scale Diorama, swinging into your universe of Marvel collectibles. Inspired by the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man, the Spider-Man: Advanced Suit 1:6 Scale Diorama measures 14" tall and 13" wide as the friendly neighborhood hero leaps into battle on a street sign base. Partly buried in rubble, the city fixture features the intersection of Broadway and W 44 St on its green signage while a partially destroyed Oscorp Industries logo can be seen in the debris below. Peter Parker slings a web line to snag a chunk of concrete, making the perfect projectile weapon in a pinch."

"The Spider-Man: Advanced Suit Diorama is fully sculpted based on the beloved spider-hero's in-game model. His now-iconic Advanced Suit costume has raised white elements including his front and back spider-symbols and the accents on his hands and feet. Detailed webbing and texturing on the red and blue portions of his costume give the design even more depth. Peter's dynamic aerial pose perfectly captures his strength, speed, and resourcefulness as a vigilant protector swinging above the streets of New York City. This Spider-Man collectible is a must-have for video game completionists and Marvel Gamerverse collectors alike!"