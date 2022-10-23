Mastercraft Black Adam Statue Arrives from Beast Kingdom

Black Adam is finally here, giving DC Comics fans the latest film for the chaotic DCEU franchise. The film was honestly incredible, and I hope WB can keep it going with future films. This powerhouse will definitely change up the dynamic of this universe, and Beast Kingdom is bringing Black Adam to life with a brand new collectible. Releasing as part of their popular Mastercraft statue line, Black Adam sits upon his throne with his highly detailed and crafted statue. This statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and showcases the likeness of Dwayne Johnson perfectly as his anti-hero. The statue will feature LED elements with his lightning bolt on his chest, lighting up and adding an extra level of power. Beast Kingdom put a lot of detail into this piece, and it really shows making this a mist own statue for any fan of Black Adam. Prices are unknown at this time, but this Mastercraft statue is set for a Q4 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not just yet, he will be found here soon.

Black Adam Sits Upon His Throne with Beast Kingdom

"After being endowed with the power of the ancient gods and imprisoned for nearly 5,000 years, Black-Adam was finally freed from his enshrined tomb and awoke in the modern world brandishing his unique form of justice! Incarnated originally as a supervillain and a rebel, the legendary "Black Adam" sways between hero and anti-hero. In the new world, he is about to engage in the fight of his life with a head-to-head battle with the Justice Society of America."

"Beast Kingdom's "MasterCraft" series is ready to unleash the mighty DC superhero from the new "Black Adam" movie with a high-end statue. Recreating in detail the appearance of the dark and mysterious character, the suit and the lightning logo on the chest, as well as the brooding, yet menacing look of Dwayne Johnson, are all on full show. Every detail is created with intricacy and hand-painted down the texture of the suit. Walking the fine line between hero and villain, Black Adam is a DC character like no other. Celebrate the movie by owning your very own high-end statue today. MC-056 Black Adam: MasterCraft is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide."