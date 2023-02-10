Masters of the Universe Dark-Lyn Figure Arrives at Mattel Creations The Power of Grayskull has been claimed by another and Mattel brings this new Masters of the Universe evil to life with Masterverse

Mattel is taking Masters of the Universe collectors back to the world of Eternia with a brand new Mattel Creations exclusive deluxe release. Coming right out of the hit animated Netflix series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the sinister Evil-Lyn is back! Ripped and ready to go, the Power of Grayskull has been claimed by the EVil Sorceress, becoming the deadly Dark-Lyn. A new deluxe Masterverse figure of the new dark witch has arrived for the first time. Standing 7.5" tall, her Revelation appearance faithfully comes to life and will feature 30 points of articulation. Dark-Lyn will have fabric elements as well as some swappable hands and power effect pieces. Mattel has packed her in her own deluxe box with some incredible artwork that Masters of the Universe fans can appreciate. Darkness will rise in your MOTU collection starting February 14, 2023, at 12 PM EST, exclusively through Mattel Creations. Dark-Lyn is priced at $33, and she can be found right here!

New Evil Rises in Eternia with Mattel Creations

"When Evil-Lyn finally turned her back on Skeletor in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, she claimed the Power of Grayskull and became Dark-Lyn. Her new goddess form is now realized as an oversized, deluxe Masterverse Action Figure with deliciously evil details."

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse™ Dark-Lyn™ Action Figure

First-ever figure of Evil-Lyn in Eternian Goddess form

Comes with wired soft goods skirt and cape, goddess armor, 3 sets of swappable hands, removable head, and 2 energy effects that fit over the hands

7.5 inches tall with 30 points of articulation

Packaging shipper features colored artwork recreating the scene from MOTU: Revelation™ when Evil-Lyn takes power from Skeletor and transforms into Dark-Lyn

Colors and decorations may vary.