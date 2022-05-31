Masters of the Universe Hordak Arises with New Iron Studios Statue

It is very impressive how Masters of the Universe has gained massive amounts of popularity in the past couple of years. Do not get me wrong, Masters of the Universe has always had a presence, but I think it is bigger now than ever. Mattel's Origins line is a massive hit, and we have two new series on Netflix, as well as new statues coming to us from Iron Studios. Iron Studios perfects the art of statues, and with iconic characters from Eternia under their belt, they are knocking it out of the park. The newest 1/10 Art Scale statue features Hordak and the Imp, who stands 9.8" tall and features a swappable right hand. This statue is generously loaded with detail and brings the Leader of the Evil Horde to life like never before. Iron Studios has slapped a $160 price tag on this bad boy, and it seems like it will be worth every penny. The Masters of the Universe Hordak & Imp is set to release in Q2 2023, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Getting his power from the symbiotic fusion between mysticism and technology, the despot and tyrant villain from planet Etheria expresses his villainy, rage, and impatience by raising his right hand with curved fingers while climbing the metallic floor of his technoindustrial base of operations in the Fright Zone. By his side is his mascot Imp, next to his metal duck feet, a small blue creature with the features of a boar combined with a bat, that has shapeshifting powers, useful to disguise and spy on his rebel enemies."

"Wielding a staff with the Horde's red bat symbol on the tip, Iron Studios proudly present the statue \"Hordak & Imp BDS – Masters of The Universe – Art Scale 1/10\", with the leader of the Evil Horde, one of the main villains from the Masters of the Universe franchise, and greatest arch-enemy of She-Ra, He-Man's twin sister."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra cannon-form right hand

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: First quarter of 2023