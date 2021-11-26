Masters Of The Universe Toys Are Invading Stores This Holiday Season

Masters of the Universe is back in a big way, as not one but two animated series are on Netflix right now, one geared more toward kids, and the other, Revelations, made by Kevin Smith and meant for everyone. The latter returned for its second half of episodes this week, and just in time, for the new figures are on the pegs. Mattel actually has three lines going at the moment, which is crazy to think about. Arguably, the Origins line is the one that is THE line, but the other two, which we will look at today, are just as great. One is more geared for young children, and the Masterverse line has collectors swooning for the most part.

Something For A Masters Of The Universe Fan Of Any Age

The kids-friendly line is pretty cool. These are big, bulky figures with a really unique look, much like the animated series on Netflix. Not a ton of articulation, and I wish they held their accessories better, but they are sturdy and hold up to play for sure. My daughter banged these around for hours after I took these pics, and they didn't have a scratch on them. For collectors, they display nice and fit in with smaller scale figures from past lines really well.

For Masters of the Universe collectors, though, it is all about Masterverse. These new figures come in collector-style packaging and are a weird height. Most figures are between 6.5 inches and 7 inches, and while that is not an issue, some of the design choices are. I cannot stand how small the heads look on these figures. The articulation and sculpts are great, and they move around really well. Lots of great battle poses can be achieved, and they look great on display. But those heads, man, they look so tiny that it throws off the neck articulation as well, so they look really weird when you turn their heads certain ways. Other than the out-of-proportion heads, though, these are pretty fun figures. They look great in box for MOC collectors as well.

Both of these lines, and Masters of the Universe Origins, can be found in stores and online right now.