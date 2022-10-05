Masters of the Universe Revelation Man-E-Faces Figure Revealed

Masters of the Universe has honestly been bigger now than it ever has, which is crazy. Mattel brought the iconic series back right at the perfect time, with nostalgia and rising collectors at their peak. The series still continues to grow with two hit shows on Netflix and multiple lines of toys for kids to adults. One of the newer lines is the Masterverse that is dedicated to the Masters of the Universe: Revelations animated series. These figures have more detail, feature their appearances from the show, more articulation, and come in at 7" tall. The figures have been pretty incredible so far, and we are even getting some Masterverse designs for the 40th Anniversary of He-Man. It does look like a massive set of new figures has been revealed by Mattel, including the return of Man-E-Faces!

One of Eternia's notorious villains is back and getting an incredible new Masters of the Universe figure. Coming in at 7" tall, Man-E-Faces is ready to show you the true faces of war with this highly detailed and articulated figure. A total of six swappable faces are included as well as a blaster and suitcase for his faces. All of these designs are fantastic, and this will easily be one of the cooler Masters of the Universe Revelation figures to recently release. Updated details are featured, but his wide variety of swappable faces makes Man-E-Faces adventures endless. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Masterverse Man-E-Faces comes in at $23.99. set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Man-E-Faces Arrives of MOTU: Revelation with Mattel

"Mattel Masters of the Universe Revelation Man-E-Faces 7-in Action Figure- Inspired by Masters of the Universe™ content from Revelation™ to New Eternia™, these 7-inch action figures feature 30 points of articulation and multiple accessories. This MOTU™ Man-E-Faces figure is great for storytelling play or collector display with iconic characters from both the good and evil sides of Eternia™. "

Features

Man-E-Faces from Masters of the Universe

Figure is approximately 7-in tall

Highly poseable featuring 30 points of articulation

Recommended for ages 6 and up