Masters of the Universe Statue He-Man and Battle Cat Statue Revealed

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Iron Studios releases 1/10 Art Scale He-Man and Battle Cat statue for pre-order.

The collectible statue stands at 12.2" tall, depicting iconic Masters of the Universe heroes.

Priced at $449.99, the detailed figure set is scheduled for release in Q3 2024.

Iron Studios' Masters of the Universe line extends for fans to complete their collection.

Prepare to embark on an epic journey to the magical realm of Eternia as Iron Studios unveils their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. The legendary duo of He-Man and Battle Cat from Masters of the Universe have arrived and are ready for battle. Capturing the essence of strength, courage, and the timeless battle between good and evil, this specially crafted statue brings to life the iconic hero, He-Man, astride his loyal companion, Battle Cat. Coming in at 12.2" tall, both warriors are ready to take on anything Skeletor throws at them, with a sculpt that features unparalleled precision. Both Masters of the Universe characters are packed with detail on rocky terrain as they defend Castle Grayskull. Pre-orders for the 1/10 Art Scale He-Man and Battle Cat0 Masters of the Universe statue are already live for a mighty $449.99. This dynamic duo is set to arrive in Q3 2024, and be sure to check out the rest of the Masters of the Universe series from Iron Studios to finish your collection.

He-Man and Battle Cat Deluxe – Masters of the Universe

"Climbing down the ancestral rock-strewn steps of a fortress located on planet Eternia, a colossal, armored feline shows his mighty paws, exposing his fierce claws. With his head protected by a big helmet, with only his jaw exposed showing his great fangs, he brings a saddle on his back in order to act like a mount to his battle companion. Carrying the most powerful man in the universe, the gigantic tiger with green fur brings the hero protector of Eternia and defender of the secrets of Castle Grayskull."

"Known by his immense strength, the powerful contracted muscles of the tanned warrior with golden hair make evident his readiness for action, raising his right arm ready to strike with the indestructible Power Sword. Longed by fans and collectors in one of their most successful lines, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "He-Man and Battle Cat Deluxe – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", with the hero protagonist of the MOTU franchise mounted on his most faithful companion and ally."

