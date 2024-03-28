Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, tmnt

Masters of the Universe Teela Joins the TMNT with New Mattel Release

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new MOTU figures including more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles of Grayskull figures

Article Summary Mattel unveils a TMNT-inspired MOTU Teela action figure with new armor and weapons.

Turtles of Grayskull series blends Masters of the Universe with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Teela figure features 16 points of articulation and retro-style packaging for fans.

Available for pre-order, Teela joins a line including Skeletor, Mickey, and Casey Jones.

Cowabunga! Eternia is about to get its first taste of New York's finest as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in the realm of the Masters of the Universe. The Turtles of Grayskull series has arrived from Mattel and features crossovers between iconic heroes and villains of the beloved franchises. For the Masters of the Universe, collectors have seen an Ooze-corrupted version of Ram Man and He-Man, along with other turtles-supporting heroes like Man-At-Arms and now Teela.

That is right, Teela is taking a page out of the book of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with new armor and weapons. The Captain of the Royal Guard and protector of the kingdom of Eternia is now donning new TMNT-inspired armor featuring a removable helmet, shell shield, new sword, and gauntlets. The Turtles are about to get a new ally with this mash-up release, and Turtles of Grayskull Teela is priced at $19.99. She is set to release in June 2024, and pre-orders are already popping up online, along with other new releases like Skeletor, Mickey, and Casey Jones!

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull Teela

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Teela figure

Sword

Shield

Helmet

2 Gauntlets

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!