Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe Oversized Horde Trooper

A new Masters of the Universe figure is coming from Mattel with the Masterverse New Eternia Oversized Horde Trooper

This exclusive figure features removable armor parts, a sword, and a spear, plus a hidden Horde Goblin inside.

The Horde Trooper is part of the Masterverse New Eternia series, with pre-orders starting October 15th on Mattel Creations.

Each collector can order up to three Troopers, priced at $33, featuring dynamic battle-ready packaging.

Eternia awaits as Mattel has unveiled their latest Masters of the Universe Masterverse figure with the Horde Trooper. Hordak is building up his army and has created new oversized Horde Troopers that stand at a whopping 8.5" tall and will have 30 points of articulation. This deadly mechanical enforcer will have removable body parts along with a sword and a spear to take down She-Ra or the Masters of the Universe. To make things more mysterious, collectors can even remove the Horde Trooper helmet, unveiling the Horde Goblin underneath. An army of these could surely stop He-Man and bring the power of Grayskull to the feet of the Horde. The new Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Oversized Horde Trooper is a Mattel Creations exclusive. He will be priced at $33, pre-orders are set to arrive on October 15 at 12 PM EST, and there is a limit of 3 per customer.

Masters of the Universe New Eternia Oversized Horde Trooper

"The latest addition to our Masterverse collection is our largest army builder to date: the New Eternia Oversized Horde Trooper. Standing tall at 8.5", our mechanical enforcer has removable body parts including legs, arms, and hands. He also comes ready for battle with a sword, a spear with articulated wings, and a backpack to hold all his weapons. But is the Horde Trooper humanoid or robot? His removable helmet solves this mystery once and for all, revealing the Horde Goblin inside the armor."

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse™ New Eternia™ Oversized Horde Trooper™ Action Figure

Stands 8.5" tall with 32 points of articulation

Includes removable helmet, head, shoulder armor, arms, legs, and hands

Also armed for battle with a sword and spear

Packaging displays an epic battle between Horde Troopers and Eternia Royal Guards

