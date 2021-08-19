Mattel Reveals He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Collectibles

Netflix has revealed a new Masters of the Universe show dedicated to children titled, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. A new generation of fans is about to be born to the legacy of MOTU, and Mattel is not missing the opportunity to make toys for the event. These toys will be brand new for fans with new molds, character designs, and a variety of size classes to collect. The whole series seems to be heading to Walmart five different series to own, starting with the main 5.5" scale figures with four characters in the line with He-Man, Skeletor, Man at Arms, and Trap Jaw. Each one will come with a weapon, a nice amount of articulation, and a great start to the this new Masters of the Universe line.

The fun does not even end there as Mattel is also releasing vehicle packs for He-Man and Skeletor and a Snake Mountain Throne Playset. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will also be getting larger 8.5" figures with Skeletor, He-Man, and Man At Arms. He-Man will also get a Deluxe 8.5" figure with removable armor that can help you save Eternia once again. These larger figures only have 5 points of articulation but are loaded with detail making them fun collectibles for any fan. These Masters of the Universe figures are priced fairly inexpensive, valued between $9.99 – $19.99, and will release at Walmart on October 1, 2021. Check out all of the new figures below, are you excited to return to Eternia once again?

"He-Man™ and The Masters of the Universe™ Action Figures. Ages 4+ | SRP $9.99 | Available at Walmart 10/1. Action figure collection features iconic characters from both the good and evil sides of Eternia®, so they're great for battle action and storytelling fun. Each articulated figure comes with an attack feature and/or projectile that fans can power themselves!"

"He-Man™ and the Masters of the Universe™ Large Action Figure. Ages 4+ | SRP $12.99 | Available at Walmart 10/1. Inspired by the animated series, He-Man™ and The Masters of the Universe™, the large-sized action figures in this collection are ready for battle! This assortment features He-Man®, Skeletor® and the most powerful good and evil warriors of Eternia® – great for battle action and storytelling fun.Articulated figures stand 8.5-inches tall and can reach up to 6 inches wide! By the Power of Grayskull ™!"

"He-Man™ and The Masters of the Universe™ Vehicle Pack. Ages 4+ | SRP $19.99 | Available at Walmart 10/1. Inspired by the animated series, these He-Man and The Masters of the Universe® 5.5-in action figures are ready for battle!This action figure collection features good and evil warriors of Eternia® – paired with their iconic vehicles. Figures are articulated, and vehicles feature rolling wheels for even more battle action and storytelling fun! Each figure also has a spring-loaded attack feature!"

"MOTU® Origins Large He-Man® Figure. Ages 4+ | SRP $19.99 | Available at Walmart 10/1. The design of this Deluxe He-Man® 8.5-in action figure is inspired by the animated series, He-Man and The Masters of the Universe® and includes spring-loaded attack function, so kids can create thrilling action and combat scenes. Figure is highly posable with 5 points of articulation! He-Man® with Power Attack comes with thrilling accessories and removeable armor for even more battle storytelling fun!"

"Masters of the Universe® Snake Mountain™ Throne Playset for MOTU®. Ages 4+ | SRP $29.99 | Available at Walmart 10/1. Help He-Man end Skeletor's evil reign and slay the Havoc Serpent! On the dark hemisphere of Eternia stands Skeletor's fortress, Snake Mountain. Now He-Man® fans can play out thrilling scenes in the battle between good and evil with this authentic Snake Mountain™ Throne playset! Inspired by the animated series, He-Man and The Masters of the Universe®, set includes throne room, moveable battle platform and controllable giant Havoc Serpent. Strike the serpent enough times and the throne ejects!"