Mattel Reveals Limited Edition Masters of the Universe Demo-Man

Return to Eternia with Mattel as they are back with a new Masters of the Universe limited edition release with Demo-Man

Article Summary Discover the newly launched limited edition Demo-Man figure from Mattel's Masters of the Universe Origins line.

Demo-Man, a key figure in Skeletor's origin, returns with a 6" tall figure, three heads, and iconic accessories.

Demo-Man's design includes a lime-green color, mini-comic, and intricate card back artwork. A must-have for fans!

Available now exclusively on Mattel Creations for $20. Don't miss out on this essential addition to your collection.

Demo-Man is a lesser-known but fascinating part of the Masters of the Universe franchise that Mattel is bringing into the light once again. He was originally in 2009 with the MOTU: Classics line, which only helped in adding new detail to the origin of Skeletor. According to the lore, after Keldor was mortally wounded by Captain Randor, he turned to his dark arts master, Hordak, to save his life. Hordak would then merge him with an extra-dimensional being known only as Demo-Man. This malevolent being from another dimension would corrupt Keldor and would soon drive him mad, turning him into the Skeletor.

A new figure is arriving in the Masters of the Universe Origins line from Mattel, which brings Demo-Man to life for the first time. Standing 6" tall, Demo-Man comes with a mini-comic, a mace, a sword, and three swappable heads, including one of Skeletor's infamous skulls. His lime green design is impressive, and he also gets some incredible artwork on his card back that Masters of the Universe fans will not want to miss. Demo-Man is already live for purchase exclusively on Mattel Creations for $20 right now.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Demo-Man Figure

"Two heads may be better than one, but when it comes to MOTU villains, three heads are badder than one. Our Masters of The Universe Demo-Man figure makes his first-ever appearance in the Origins line, bringing three interchangeable heads with him. One features his iconic Demo-Man look; another has a lime-green Skeletor-like vibe; and the third is an alternate Skeletor-style version, inspired by the artwork of Alfredo Alcala."

Masters of the Universe® Origins Demo-Man™ Action Figure

Approximately 6 inches tall

Features 16+ evil points of articulation

Includes three interchangeable heads

Comes with two weapons – a sword and morning star

Also includes a mini-comic

