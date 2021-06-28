Mattel Reveals Mega Construx x Hot Wheels Car Customizer Vehicle Set

Hot Wheels are legendary, and to this day, I can still remember watching that amazing Metallica opening for Hot Wheels Turbo Racing for PlayStation 1. Mattel is now allowing fans and collectors to build their own Hot Wheels cars as they announce their new Mega Construx sets. The set will include 4 special supercars that can be customized to the users liking with added specialized pieces. The 4 included mechanical beasts will be Dawgzilla, Mod Rod, Night Shifter, and Rally Cat. Just like other upcoming Mattel Mega Construx Car sets, these will also include 4 minor racer figures with their own racing gear as they prepare to get behind the wheel of these bad boys. The Mega Construx Hot Wheels Car Customizer Vehicle is priced at $39.99 and can be purchased today right here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Monster Trucks set if you need to fuel that need for speed of yours.

"Own the road with a fleet of 4 original Hot Wheels supercars and use the specialized pieces to customize them and create your own hot rods. The construction set features the authentically rad Rally Cat, Dawgzilla, Night Shifter, and Mod Rod plus 4 poseable micro action figures to take the driver's seat. Add new details to your favorite cars or mix and match pieces to build brand new rides. The included bricks and pieces can also be combined with any Mega Construx building set to build even more custom cars. Ideal for Wonder Builders, ages 5 and up."

Hot Wheels racecar set building toy with 4 buildable vehicles including Rally Cat, Dawgzilla, Night Shifter and Mod Rod

4 poseable micro action figures in racecar driver attire

Set includes extra engines, wheels, mags, windshields and more for many ways to customize

485 bricks and pieces combine with all Mega Construx building sets and are compatible with other name brands

Ideal for ages 5 and up, this construction toy provides build-and-play experiences to help develop creativity and problem-solving skills